Thrive with the hive

Community & Marketplace for Women

hive (n) hʌɪv/

"A place in which people are busily occupied. Move together as one."

Sharehive is the marketplace where women collaborate. Whether it's exchanging graphic designs or getting paid for copywriting, Sharehive allows women to connect, swap skills and get paid work.

Explore the marketplace

JavaScript,PHP,PhoneGap,La…

Software Development · Hager Hafaiedh

Barter · Hourly Rate $25

TIme Management, Goal Sett…

Mentoring & Coaching · Krit Khandelwal

Barter · Hourly Rate $75

Strategy, Branding, Resear…

Marketing · Krit Khandelwal

Barter · Hourly Rate $75

Public Relations

Marketing · Raegan Rivers

Barter · Hourly Rate Negotiable

Custom Wall Art

Other · Lakin Adkins

Hourly Rate Negotiable

Photo Editing

Video, Photo & Audio · Lakin Adkins

Hourly Rate Negotiable

See More

Why Sharehive?

Connect with women

Network and make new connections in the Sharehive community.

Collaborate

Swap skills and help each other strive & thrive.

Get paid

Make money with your skills.

Success stories

"I run a digital agency, and work with a network of remote freelancers to support clients across Europe and Asia. Sharehive has helped me hire skilled professionals like video producers, php developers and marketers."

Emelie Fågelstedt, London

"What a brilliant idea. I've already used Sharehive twice for my eCommerce business Kaya Kopi and will certainly do it again. I traded business development for help with my social media strategy and also used Sharehive to hire an awesome SEO expert."

Clara Dunnes, New York