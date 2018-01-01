Community & Marketplace for Women
"A place in which people are busily occupied. Move together as one."
Sharehive is the marketplace where women collaborate. Whether it's exchanging graphic designs or getting paid for copywriting, Sharehive allows women to connect, swap skills and get paid work.
Network and make new connections in the Sharehive community.
Swap skills and help each other strive & thrive.
Make money with your skills.
"I run a digital agency, and work with a network of remote freelancers to support clients across Europe and Asia. Sharehive has helped me hire skilled professionals like video producers, php developers and marketers."Emelie Fågelstedt, London
"What a brilliant idea. I've already used Sharehive twice for my eCommerce business Kaya Kopi and will certainly do it again. I traded business development for help with my social media strategy and also used Sharehive to hire an awesome SEO expert."Clara Dunnes, New York